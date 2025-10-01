Issaquah man charged after bomb, shooter hoaxes tied to Salmon Hatchery

A 21-year-old volunteer at the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery has been arrested and charged after police said he made a string of false emergency reports that stretched from late July through September and triggered large-scale responses from police, firefighters, and medics.

Issaquah police announced the arrest on Sept. 30, following a months-long investigation.

The man faces 11 charges of false reporting, including fabricated claims of active shooters, bombs, stabbings, seizures, and other medical crises.

Officials said the calls caused unnecessary panic and diverted resources away from real emergencies.

The investigation began on July 29, when a message sent through the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline online portal claimed there was an active shooter and hostage situation at the salmon hatchery.

The message falsely identified the caller as a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee.

Ten Issaquah officers rushed to the hatchery with lights and sirens but found no threat.

More reports followed in the weeks after:

July 30 : A caller reported a shooter with a bomb at the hatchery.

: A caller reported a shooter with a bomb at the hatchery. Aug. 5 : Another report falsely alleged gunfire.

: Another report falsely alleged gunfire. Sept. 16–30: The pace of fake calls increased, with reports of stabbings, seizures, medical crises, and firearm threats.

Detectives said the volunteer used false names, untraceable devices, and public infrastructure to hide his identity.

Investigators later confirmed he was at the hatchery when the calls were made and discovered a long history of making fake 911 calls in the region.

The suspect was taken into custody on Sept. 30, shortly after he made another fake call about a medical emergency.

Undercover detectives stationed at the hatchery confirmed the report was false.

In a recorded interview, police said he admitted making the calls, citing emotional distress and poor judgment, but acknowledged he knew the consequences.

At one point, he tried to shift blame to an ex-girlfriend, but investigators said evidence disproved his claim.

He is being held on 10 counts of false reporting in the third degree and one count of attempted false reporting under Washington state law.

He was booked into Issaquah City Jail.

