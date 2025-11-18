Issaquah instrument shop finds its tune one year after bomb cyclone

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — One year ago, a bomb cyclone tore through Issaquah.

It downed trees, shattered powerlines, and destroyed homes and businesses alike.

“It was an absolute surprise,” Mayor Mary Lou Pauly told KIRO 7.

Much of what the storm destroyed has been rebuilt – but the recovery isn’t over.

Hammond Ashley Violins—a place filled with hand-carved instruments – is trying to find its tune again.

“As we assessed the damage, I went from hopeful to just absolute catastrophic loss,” Bryce Van Parys told KIRO 7.

The damage? Costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A giant cottonwood tree outside the business crashed through the roof. Everything inside the room was either destroyed or damaged—including about 850 string instruments.

“There was so much devastation and so much of our inventory that was absolutely destroyed,” Van Parys told KIRO 7. “There was no power, there’s no heat, everything was wet. But it was just kind of like, we’re done. We’re out of business. That was the feeling at that point.”

It took eight months for the shop to fully reopen – and Van Parys is trying to find the silver lining.

“We were actually able to remodel and relocate some of the instruments and make it a better space. So in the end, it came out as a blessing in disguise.”

Across the city, nine homes were deemed uninhabitable, and 17 others were too damaged for people to stay.

Mayor Pauly said it caught everyone off guard.

“The damage has far exceeded our expectations in terms of how much would come down, trees, damage, damage to houses, and trees everywhere.”

Damages and restoration totaled an estimated $3.8 million.

The state offered up $1.4 million in funding. The city covered the rest from its general fund and reserves.

Mayor Pauly said the storm revealed some critical gaps.

“This was for six to ten days, so let’s think about what if it’s a month, what if it is two months, and how do we make sure, hope that it never comes, but plan for the worst,” she shared.

The city is now working to create bigger emergency spaces with heat, lighting, and access to food.

©2025 Cox Media Group