Island County issues full burn ban amid extreme fire danger

Island County officials have issued a full outdoor burn ban due to heightened wildfire risk from dry weather and low humidity.

Sheriff Rick Felici, who also serves as the Island County Fire Marshal, enacted the Type II burn ban effective at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

The order prohibits all outdoor burning of natural debris in unincorporated areas of the county, even if a permit has been issued.

Recreational fires, which are typically allowed under a less restrictive Type I ban, are also not allowed under this directive.

“This proclamation is in response to the current atmospheric conditions, including reduced fuel moisture levels, low humidity, and warmer weather, which have significantly increased fire danger across Island County,” the county said in a public notice.

The Type II ban also includes a prohibition on the use and discharge of consumer fireworks unless the Fire Marshal has issued a specific permit allowing them.

The use of propane or briquette-fueled barbecue grills, along with self-contained camp stoves, remains allowed under the ban.

Felici stated the burn restriction comes in agreement with local fire protection districts serving Whidbey and Camano Islands and the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Officials are urging residents to use extreme caution with any potential sources of ignition. The proclamation notes the current fire danger level as “extreme.”

Violations should be reported by calling 911.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice but will be reevaluated in 60 days.

©2025 Cox Media Group