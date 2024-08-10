Island County closes beaches to shellfish harvesting amid biotoxin alert

Island County has closed all of its beaches to recreational shellfish harvesting due to biotoxins, the county announced.

The closure applies to all species of shellfish, including clams, mussels, oysters, scallops, and other invertebrates, though crab and shrimp are not affected.

Officials advise cleaning crab thoroughly and avoiding consumption of the guts and butter.

As of now, there are no beaches in Island County open for shellfish harvesting.

The public is urged to check the Washington State Department of Health’s Shellfish Safety Map both before and after harvesting in the future to stay updated on any changes in closure status.

More information can be found on the Washington State Department of Health’s Recreational Shellfish website or by contacting Island County Environmental Health at (360) 679-7350.

Island County’s 212 miles of shoreline, which include 57 public beaches, are regularly monitored for several potential hazards that can affect shellfish safety.

These include marine biotoxins like Paralytic Shellfish Poison, bacterial pollution, oil spills, and vibriosis, an illness caused by Vibrio parahaemolyticus.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife may also issue resource closures that can affect harvesting.

Biotoxins, unrelated to water pollution, can be present even in otherwise pristine waters.

While all shellfish sold in stores and restaurants undergo testing and are safe to eat, those who harvest recreationally are urged to exercise caution and stay informed about the latest safety advisories.

