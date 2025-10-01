Is the WIC Program impacted by the government shutdown?

The federal government shut down as of 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday— but what does that mean for the WIC Program?

According to the state Department of Health, the Women, Infants and Children program (WIC) has about two weeks’ worth of funding.

WIC provides free healthy foods, breastfeeding support, nutrition education, and referrals to other services to support low-income families in our state.

While two weeks is a buffer, if more people become part of the program, the money could be used up faster than that amount of time.

To stay up to date with the latest on the program, click here.

For a complete list of other agencies and programs that may be impacted by the shutdown, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group