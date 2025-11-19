Is it sadness or SAD that you’re experiencing during the dark winter months?

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

We are midway through the month of November, and the annual fall and winter reality of living in western Washington is setting in.

The days are getting shorter and the nights, longer. Add in a series of cloudy, rainy days, and it can feel as though we’ll never see the sun again.

For many of us, it is an accepted part of living here this time of year, much like keeping rain boots at the door and dealing with perpetually bad hair days.

“It’s just dark all the time. It’s raining all the time. We’ve become used to that. We may not love it, but we’re used to it,” President and CEO of Sound Behavioral Health Katrina Egner said.

What is SAD, and how does it affect someone?

But for some, the darker, cooler weather can trigger a type of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Egner said there are questions you can ask yourself to determine if you’re experiencing just a little bit of the winter blues, or if you should consider seeking treatment for SAD.

The first is: How is it impacting your life?

Egner said changes in your eating or sleeping habits, increasing irritability, inability to concentrate, losing interest in things you used to enjoy, or feeling hopeless can be symptoms of SAD. Most notably, the symptoms coincide with the change of the seasons.

If you suspect you’re suffering from depression, “I would always recommend reaching out to your primary care doctor,” Egner said.

Treating Seasonal Affective Disorder

Your doctor can rule out other health problems and determine a diagnosis. Treatment for SAD might include medication, but increasingly, bright light therapy is recommended.

“Certain types of sun lights that you can buy on Amazon that are not very expensive, that do mimic actual sunlight rays,” Egner said.

Whether you have SAD or not, there are things you can do to boost your mood, such as implementing good sleep habits, exercising regularly, and engaging with family and friends.

“There’s a lot of benefit to connecting with your community, whether it’s one person, whether it’s five people, people that you feel good around, people that are supportive,” Egner shared.

