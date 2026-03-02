Iran’s participation in Seattle FIFA World Cup match uncertain after U.S. strikes

The president of Iran’s soccer federation says he does not know if the national team can play FIFA World Cup matches in the United States after the surprise attacks from the U.S. and Israel.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Mehdi Taj told sports portal Varzesh3.

Iran is scheduled to play Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle for the tournament. The match would take place on June 26.

Fans from Iran are currently banned from entering the U.S. under a travel ban issued by the Trump administration.

If Iran were unable or unwilling to participate, FIFA regulations give the global soccer governing body broad discretion to call in a replacement team or adjust the tournament accordingly.

Iran could boycott the event if it chooses. The U.S. could also restrict the country’s participation.

If that were to happen, FIFA’s regulations allow them to call up a replacement team.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seattle World Cup local organizing committee for comment and is waiting to hear back.

