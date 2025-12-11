Iran, Egypt oppose World Cup ‘Seattle Pride Match’

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two countries that criminalize homosexuality are set to play a World Cup match in Seattle that’s designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, both Egyptian and Iranian football federations have formally objected.

Organizers have dubbed the June 26 event at Lumen Field as the first-ever “Pride Match” at a FIFA World Cup, a city‑led initiative aimed at showcasing inclusivity and acceptance. The match aligns with Seattle’s annual Pride Festival.

Egypt rejects Seattle’s World Cup Pride Match

Egypt’s federation sent a letter to FIFA, categorically rejecting any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match. Iran’s sports minister and federation president also complained to FIFA, stating they will not permit LGBTQ+ symbolism around their team.

Seattle’s local World Cup organizing committee, SeattleFWC26, along with the Pride Match Advisory Committee, said the event will continue as planned.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors and billions of viewers worldwide, this is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities in Washington, while ensuring meaningful, lasting impacts for local businesses, arts, and organizations,” the committee stated on its website.

The event will feature LGBTQ+ art installations and partnerships with local advocacy groups. Seattle PrideFest was already scheduled to coincide with the June 26 match before the World Cup draw determined the teams.

FIFA has declined to comment as of Wednesday.

