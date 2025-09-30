Iowa, WA man charged for sexually abusing children in Tri-Cities

WASHINGTON — On Sept. 24, two men were arrested in a multi-state sting involving child sex exploitation investigations in the Tri-Cities area.

One man, a 34-year-old from Mason City, Iowa, was arrested on federal charges for allegedly producing, distributing, receiving, and possessing sexually explicit images of minor children

Multiple electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant.

He was charged in Benton County Superior Court for two counts of first-degree rape of a child with the aggravating circumstance of a pattern of sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree child molestation for his alleged actions involving multiple children.

A 57-year-old was arrested in Richland, WA, and, like the previous man, multiple electronic devices were seized.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree rape of a child with the aggravating circumstance of a pattern of sexual abuse.

The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (SER-ICAC) Task Force, comprised of detectives from the Richland and Kennewick Police Departments, deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations, executed search and arrest warrants.

©2025 Cox Media Group