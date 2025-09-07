Investigators search for tips in 14-year-old Granite Falls Cold Case

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking tips in the disappearance of a 41-year-old woman who went missing a little over 14 years ago.

Angela Gilbert was last seen in Granite Falls in June of 2011.

She was last seen near the rail near the Granite Falls Fish Ladder and Mountain Loop Highway.

The SCSO Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

They ask if you have any information on Gilbert’s disappearance to to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

You can also submit a tip online here.

