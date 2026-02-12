Man shot and killed by Federal Way PD during welfare check

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Independent investigators are looking into a shooting that happened on Feb. 6 involving officers from the Federal Way Police Department.

According to the Valley Independent Investigation Team (VIIT), police were called for a welfare check involving a man on 1st Way S. near S. 366th St.

It’s unclear how old the man was or what the call involved.

VIIT said that man was armed and was shot by Federal Way police when he allegedly tried to run from the car he was in.

According to VIIT, de-escalation tactics were allegedly used before the deadly shooting, but an officer or officers ended up firing their weapons.

VIIT has not specified how many officers shot the man.

First responders tried to save his life at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

VIIT is a group of investigators from different police departments across south King County that investigates police shootings to avoid conflicts of interest within departments. Federal Way PD, who is a part of VIIT, will not be investigating this shooting.

Officers involved in shootings with “civilians” are usually placed on leave during the investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group