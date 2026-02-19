Investigators: fire set on fifth floor of Seattle apartment was on purpose

SEATTLE — Investigators believe a fire on the fifth floor of a Seattle apartment building was set on purpose.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday on 8th Avenue North.

It was set in one of the hallways and several residents sheltered in place until the flames were put out.

No one was hurt and firefighters kept the flames from spreading into any of the units.

The Seattle Police Department is now investigating. The fire department has not shared why they believe the fire was intentionally set.

©2026 Cox Media Group