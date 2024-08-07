Invasive wood-boring insects, state asks residents to check their trees

State agencies are asking the public to keep an eye out for invasive insects known for boring into trees.

The Washington Invasive Species Council, Washington State Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program, Washington State Department of Agriculture and Washington State University Extension are working together to spread the word about these invasive species and encourage residents to help find them.

“Researchers and scientists are monitoring for invasive species statewide, but we need the public’s help,” said Stephanie Helms, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “Public awareness of emerging invasive pest issues can greatly reduce the risk of spread, as human travel plays a major role in the movement of unwanted insects.”

The invasive Longhorned Beetle feeds on trees and is extremely destructive to hardwood trees.

Invasive Longhorned Beetles (WA Recreation and Conversation Office)

The Emerald Ash Borer is a small wood-boring beetle that attacks and kills ash trees. Larvae get under the bark and eat the sapwood. This species was detected outside of Portland in 2022 and Vancouver, British Columbia in 2024.

Emerald Ash Borer (WA Recreation and Conservation Office)

The Spotted Lanternfly feeds off the sap of fruit trees and hops. It has not been seen in Washington but has been intercepted in California.

Spotted Lanternfly (WA Recreation and Conservation Office)

These insects can also be found in standing water, light fixtures and outdoor equipment.

Residents are asked to closely examine the trees on their properties, take photos, and report any sightings through the Washington Invasive Species Council mobile app or website.

More information and ways to help can be found on the Recreation and Conservation Office website.

