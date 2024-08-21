Invasive crab spreading along Washington coast

LA PUSH, Wash. — The invasive European green crab has been detected in the Quillayute River estuary near La Push.

This is only the second time the European green crab (EGC) has been found along the Washington Coast.

A joint service survey conducted by the Quileute Tribe, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC), and Washington Sea Grant found 33 EGC in the North Coast Management Area.

WDFW said this was a small find but removal was necessary to prevent the species from threatening native shellfish, eelgrass and estuary habitats.

“The detection of invasive crabs around La Push is not surprising given their populations to the north in Makah Bay and to the south in Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay,” said Chelsey Buffington, WDFW’s European green crab project lead. “This detection provides an opportunity to keep EGC numbers low and avoid harm to tribal, cultural, environmental, or economic resources.”

Since the beginning of the year, more than 258,000 ECGs have been removed from Washington waters with most found in Willapa and Grays Harbor.

WDFW requests that anyone who thinks they have found the EGC or its shell should take photos and report it at wdfw.wa.gov/greencrab.

To avoid misidentifying the ECG with native crabs, people should not kill the crabs.

More information on identifying the European green crab can be found here.





