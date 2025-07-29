‘Inspire the vision’: Skagit County commissioner to step down after 11 years of public service

Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki has announced her retirement at the end of 2025, concluding her 11-year tenure serving District 3.

Janicki, who was first elected in November 2014, has been instrumental in advancing Skagit County’s efforts to provide high-quality services and create a unified direction for the county’s leadership.

“Commissioner Janicki’s business expertise and accounting background have been a huge benefit to Skagit County,” said County Commissioner Ron Wesen. “Skagit County is a better place because of her service.”

Before her election, Janicki served as the Chief Financial Officer for Janicki family businesses, overseeing companies involved in forestry, land development, engineering, and aerospace manufacturing.

One of her notable achievements includes being a founding member of North Star, a collaborative initiative aimed at ending homelessness and improving crisis response in Skagit County.

Janicki also played a key role in the development of Martha’s Place, Skagit First Steps Shelter, and the STAR Center, which provides mental health and crisis stabilization services.

Commissioner Peter Browning praised Janicki’s vision, stating, “Her determination has been the reason we have had many successful projects and initiatives during her term.”

Janicki has represented Skagit County on various boards, including the Department of Natural Resources Board and the Washington State Association of Counties.

The process to replace her will involve the Skagit County Democrats selecting candidates, with the final decision made by the remaining commissioners.

©2025 Cox Media Group