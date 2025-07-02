Inmate accused of stealing jail transport van near Ellensburg with someone inside

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 27-year-old inmate is accused of stealing a jail transport van headed for King County—with another inmate still inside.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Rebecca Tupuola stole it near Bowers Field just north of Ellensburg.

The van was parked for a routine transfer of inmates between county jails at the time.

The department says it happened on Tuesday just before 10 a.m.

About 20 minutes later, deputies say the male inmate who was still in the van called 911 from a cellphone that was left inside, saying that Tupuola dropped him off in a field.

Kittcom pinged the phone and found him near Naneum Road and Game Farm Road, east of Ellensburg. The man stayed on the line and told Kittcom that Tupuola went into a nearby house, came out with cash, and was lying hiding in a treeline.

Deputies say the man cooperated and helped them find Tupuola.

She surrendered and was taken into custody.

Tupuola was in custody on theft-related charges, was not in Kittitas County Jail custody, and had never faced charges here before now, the sheriff’s office says.

Her transport to King County has been delayed for the time being.

