ISSAQUAH, Wash. — An injury crash has closed both directions of State Route 18 near Issaquah Thursday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted about the closure between the Interstate 90 interchange and the Tiger Mountain Summit at 10:18 a.m.

The crash at the Issaquah Hobart Road involves a dump truck and a semitruck, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.









