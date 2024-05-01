Injured man arrested after woman found dead inside South Seattle home

SEATTLE — Police arrested a man for suspicion of homicide after a woman was found dead in the Brighton neighborhood of South Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers received a report of a possible murder at a home in the 4600 block of South Orchard Street at 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman who was dead.

Homicide detectives were notified and patrol officers cordoned off the scene.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man was treated for injuries by Seattle Fire medics before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

He was then arrested for investigation of homicide and booked into the King County Jail.

If you have information about the case you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

