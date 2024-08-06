Injured hiker rescued near Watson Lake on Mount Baker

MT. BAKER, Wash. —



On Saturday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received calls about an injured hiker near Watson Lakes on the south side of Mount Baker.

The Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council (BMRC), an all-volunteer organization affiliated with WCSO, was called to assist with the rescue.

On Saturday August 3rd BMRC responded to a hiker with a lower leg injury in the vicinity of Anderson & Watson mountain.... Posted by Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council on Monday, August 5, 2024

The patient, suffering from a lower leg injury, received medical care and was prepared to be rescued from difficult and steep terrain using a rope rescue technique.

Working with Skagit County Search & Rescue, the patient was safely lowered, placed on a wheeled litter and taken to an awaiting ambulance.

The patient was taken to the hospital for additional medical care and thanked the teams for the rescue.









