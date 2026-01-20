Injured hiker rescued from Mount Baker

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Mountain Rescue helped rescue a backcountry hiker over the weekend after they injured their leg.

The crew got a call on Saturday night about the hiker, who’d hurt their lower leg on Mount Baker and couldn’t get down on their own.

The person was stable and had enough gear and supplies with them to wait until morning for help.

The rescue crew responded first thing on Sunday and rescued him.

“Be careful out there, friends! Things can happen when you least expect it,” the rescue team shared. “BMR would like to remind folks that being prepared to stay the night is a foundational skill when recreating outside - and can often improve a tough situation.”

