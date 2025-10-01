Injured bear crowned champion of 2025’s Fat Bear Week

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Fat Bear Week 2025 is officially wrapped, and a champion has been crowned.

32 Chunk is officially 2025’s fat bear champion.

According to the National Park Service, the big bear beat out Bear 856 in the final round.

“Congrats to both bears for making it to the finale. Heavy is the Bear that wears the crown,” the National Park Service wrote. “Chunk may have waddled off with this year’s title, but in the end, every bear is a winner. Thanks to everyone across the globe for joining the furry, fish-fueled party!”

Fat Bear Week is a week-long celebration and competition from explore.org, where fans vote for the fattest and cutest bear in Katmai National Park. Twelve bears faced off in the competition in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, with voters following the action through live web streams. People from more than 100 countries participated in the vote.

Chunk 32 won by more than 30,000 votes.

“The junk in the trunk of 32 Chunk proved too much for Bear 856,” the National Park Service wrote.

Chunk 32 weighs approximately 1,100 pounds right before hibernation. The bear was able to pull off the victory despite breaking his jaw during the summer after fighting another bear during mating season.

