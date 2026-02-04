Industrial building fire in Tacoma prompts full hazmat response

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A fire inside an industrial facility in Tacoma, believed to have ignited from a welding torch, prompted a full hazmat response Wednesday morning.

At 10:19 a.m., the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire at 1900 Marine View Drive in the tideflats, TFD announced.

TFD sent a full hazmat team in response to the fire, out of an abundance of caution.

At 10:38 a.m., TFD confirmed that the fire had been extinguished, but the department continues to investigate the incident.

1900 Marine View Dr, 10:19am - TFD responded to a fire at an industrial facility in the tideflats. TFD sent a full hazmat response in an abundance of caution. Fire is out, but we are investigating further. pic.twitter.com/f6lyDg9VvE — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) February 4, 2026

The business’s employees put out the fire before TFD’s arrival. Crews kept one fire engine on scene to monitor in case the fire sparked back up.

Photos provided by Tacoma Fire depict a large cloud of smoke stemming from the industrial building, which can be seen from several miles away.

TFD noted through its initial investigation of the fire that it’s possible that a small fuel fire was sparked by a welding torch.

No injuries were reported.

