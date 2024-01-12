‘Incredible loss’ for Pioneer Square art gallery after fire destroys countless works

SEATTLE — An art gallery in Pioneer Square caught fire Friday morning, damaging thousands of pieces spanning decades.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire was started in the alley behind Davidson Gallery by a person trying to keep warm. The fire spread into the building, which contained an estimated 18,000 works of art collected over 50 years. It also included some major works by artists represented by the gallery.

The fire was brought under control quickly, but not before extensive damage was done to the building.

In this instance, the gallery was especially vulnerable, with many works laid out on the floor and exposed to the flames as they were preparing to move to a new location on Yesler.

“It invited a maximum amount of smoke damage,” the gallery’s owner told KIRO 7.

“Such an incredible loss,” he added. “It’s just hard even to be able to assess the loss for the artists, the loss for the collectors -- pieces that we took in in good faith are now toast.”

Many from the local community stopped by to help firefighters move art pieces out onto the curb and into vans to be transported.

The gallery had initially planned to open in their new space by February, but that’s now up in the air as they assess the damage from this fire.





