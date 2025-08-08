Increase of Chinese ships seen in Arctic prompts Coast Guard response

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) says Alaska-based crews responded to two Chinese research vessels detected in the U.S. Arctic, with a total of five Chinese vessels being monitored in or near the area.

On August 5, A C-130J Coast Guard plane responded to the Chinese vessels named Ji Di and the Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di seen in the Bering Sea, according to a release from the USCG.

The following day on August 6, the C-130J and USCG Cutter Vessel Waesche responded to the Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di, which was sailing above the Arctic Circle.

The Coast Guard says the responses are, “intended to counter malign activities, defend sovereign interests, and promote maritime conduct consistent with international law and norms.”

The incidents are part of an ongoing trend that crews have monitored over the last three years of Chinese ships seen in waters under U.S. sovereignty, the release said.

For more information on the sightings, visit USCG.mil.

