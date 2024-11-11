Impatient patient last seen in scrubs wanted by Bellingham Police

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police are looking for a man who’s wanted for several crimes.
Investigators say Jason John left PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, at 2901 Squalicum Parkway, at 8 p.m. Sunday.
John is about 5 feet, 11 inches, tall and weighs about 185 pounds. When he left the hospital, he would have been easy to spot, as he was wearing hospital scrubs -- hopefully more than just a gown.
Even if he’s changed clothes, his face tattoos make him easy to spot in a crowd.
He has a vertical red line tattoo that intersects his right eye, a script tattoo on the left side of his neck, and at least two other face tattoos that are hard to describe.
But you know what they say: A picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look at his photo at the bottom of this story.
Bellingham Police said they have probable cause to arrest Mr. John for attempting to elude pursuing police vehicles, violation of a domestic violence order, and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
He may be in the Cornwall neighborhood of Bellingham.
Police want you to call 911 right away if you know where he might be.
