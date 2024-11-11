Impatient patient last seen in scrubs wanted by Bellingham Police

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police are looking for a man who’s wanted for several crimes.

Investigators say Jason John left PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, at 2901 Squalicum Parkway, at 8 p.m. Sunday.

John is about 5 feet, 11 inches, tall and weighs about 185 pounds. When he left the hospital, he would have been easy to spot, as he was wearing hospital scrubs -- hopefully more than just a gown.

Even if he’s changed clothes, his face tattoos make him easy to spot in a crowd.

He has a vertical red line tattoo that intersects his right eye, a script tattoo on the left side of his neck, and at least two other face tattoos that are hard to describe.

But you know what they say: A picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look at his photo at the bottom of this story.

Bellingham Police said they have probable cause to arrest Mr. John for attempting to elude pursuing police vehicles, violation of a domestic violence order, and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

He may be in the Cornwall neighborhood of Bellingham.

Police want you to call 911 right away if you know where he might be.





Jason John face tattoos (Bellingham Police)

