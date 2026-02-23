Impaired driver flips and crashes into multiple cars in North Seattle, police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a driver was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a power pole in North Seattle and hitting multiple cars.

At around 11 p.m., officers responded near North 107th Street and Aurora Avenue North and found a Volkswagen that overturned after a crash.

Police learned the driver was speeding southbound on Aurora Avenue North and hit a Chevrolet with a 66-year-old driver inside, who was not injured.

The Volkswagen driver then crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a power pole, rolled, and hit a parked Tesla and injured a 28-year-old man inside, according to SPD.

The driver got out and ran but was arrested a short time later, Seattle Police said. Officers also pulled a passenger out of the car who suffered serious injuries.

SPD says the driver showed signs of impairment and was booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of vehicular assault.

