‘I’m shaking, and I’m still scared’: Seattle couple’s vehicle damaged after I-90 rock thrower

SEATTLE — A Seattle couple’s vehicle is damaged after they said a man threw a rock at them while traveling on I-90.

KIRO 7 spoke with the Seattle couple, who said the incident happened on the I-90 off ramp to Rainier Avenue South Thursday at about 5 a.m.

Denali Liston said a man threw a rock at his 2021 Toyota Tacoma truck as he was taking Kayli Behrens to work.

“I was scared,” he said. “It could have killed someone.”

Liston said Behrens was sleeping in the passenger seat when the rock hit the vehicle, barely missing the passenger side of the windshield.

“It shook the car. It scared me. I was like what was that? I was terrified in the moment,” Behrens said. “If this (metal frame around windshield) wasn’t there, that would have been my face. If it was even an inch to the left, that rock would have come in and hit me.”

The Seattle couple said they immediately pulled over and eventually spotted the man near the I-90 off ramp.

Behrens said she caught him in the act -- again.

“I heard the exact same thunk that hit our truck, so I knew he hit another one,” she said.

The man ran away, Behrens said, as she confronted him and called 911.

“He’s running down with the bike,” she said.

However, the couple said they were not happy with dispatch’s response after they were told that they needed to call Washington State Patrol, instead of the Seattle Police Department, due to the wrong jurisdiction.

“It shouldn’t matter when there’s a public safety issue of someone committing crimes,” said Liston. “When it’s an emergency you just call 911. I don’t know state patrol’s number. I just call 911.”

A supervisor with the King County Communications Center said they did not receive a call from the couple and advised us to reach out to Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

We reached out to WSP and SPD to gather more information, and we’re still waiting to hear back.

KIRO 7 News obtained surveillance video nearby capturing the alleged chase near S Massachusetts Street and 20th Avenue South.

“100% this can kill someone. I mean I know this can kill someone because it has killed someone in the past,” said Liston.

The couple said a number of Washington State troopers (WSP) and Seattle officers (SPD) later arrived, but the suspect was not found.

Behrens said the man is around 5′6′' tall, around 30 to 40 years old, wore a white jacket/hoodie and black jeans.

“I’m shaking, and I’m still scared, and I’m still terrified that he’s still out there,” said Behrens. “I want people to know it’s still unsafe. There’s still people throwing rocks.”

