Illegal dumping of mystery substance in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Mukilteo police are looking for a man seen dumping a large amount of an unknown substance on Friday.

It was dumped in the 5300 block of 84th Street Southwest.

Police speculate that the substance could be oil but are not really sure.

Police provided a photo of the man who dumped the substance from a 260-gallon container he was hauling in an Enterprise rental truck.

If you saw the incident or have any information, you are asked to contact the Mukilteo Police Department.

