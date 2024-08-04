Illegal campfire sparks new fire, campground in North Cascade National Park closed

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — On Saturday, the North Cascades National Parks Service (NPS) closed the Goodell Creek Campground, raft launch and picnic area after an illegal campfire spread to nearby trees.

According to NPS, the campfire spread to a large cedar tree.

Helicopter water drops were called in to support fire crews on the ground. Crews are monitoring to make sure it doesn’t spread further.

Because of the strong and unpredictable winds, the fire could impact the campground and its exit roads.

The campfire was illegal because the burn ban went into effect on July 8.

Visitors can visit the NPS website to see all the latest closures for the North Cascades National Park.

