Idaho was the second-fastest growing state last year, population up 10% since 2020

Idaho is the second-fastest-growing state in the U.S. in terms of population growth, U.S. Census Bureau data revealed.

“The Gem State” had the second-highest population growth in 2025, and had the largest population increase over the last five years. The state’s population has increased by 10.4% since 2020, with approximately 190,610 new residents, bringing Idaho’s total population to more than 2 million.

Idaho’s annual population growth over the last three years ranged from 1.4% to 1.5%, well above the national average of 0.5%. South Carolina led the U.S. in population growth last year, with a 1.5% increase, followed by Idaho (1.4%), North Carolina (1.3%), Texas (1.2%), and Utah (1%).

Compared with neighboring states in the Pacific Northwest, Utah grew by 1%, while Nevada, Oregon, and Washington grew by 0.9%. California dropped by 0.5%, one of six states to have a net population decrease (alongside West Virginia, New York, Louisiana, Illinois, and Mississippi).

According to the Census Bureau data, 76% of the state’s growth came from migration from other states, while just 24% came from “natural” growth within the state.

‘Why wouldn’t I go to Idaho?’ Lake Stevens mayor plans move

Lake Stevens Mayor Brett Gailey announced in April, after a city council meeting, that he is resigning from elected office.

Gailey, whose resignation took effect on April 13, had been mayor of Lake Stevens since 2020. With his resignation, he announced he is additionally relocating to Idaho.

“It’s a lot of different small issues,” Gailey told “The John Curley Show” on why he decided to resign. “I love working for the City of Lake Stevens. I love working for these citizens. There is obviously the equation of family. I’ve got lots of kids, many of them are established here. I’ve got two little dudes that I think I would rather have them raised in a different environment. That’s a big part of the equation.

“But, John, just listening to your newscast for the last hour, and story after story, why wouldn’t I go to Idaho?” he added.

Gailey, a father of seven children, attended Boise State for college and raised his now-older children in Idaho.

“Is it mixed emotions for you?” Curley asked.

“Absolutely. This is Year 7 of being the mayor, and we’ve done some really, really good projects here in Lake Stevens to grow this city out,” Gailey answered. “I’ve worked on some great initiatives with great mayors across the state to work on public safety issues and raise awareness at the state level about the concerns of the fiscal stability of our cities. And, unfortunately, I would say that most of those topics have been banging head against wall, and it gets tiresome.”

He cited several concerns for why he is vacating his post, but none greater than Olympia encroaching on his power and decision-making.

The mayors and the city council members get all the complaints on development,” Gailey said. “If you think a mayor and a city council have any power over how their city is going to grow, the only power they have is blue or gray drapes at this point.”

A larger WA exodus looming?

Gailey shared that he isn’t alone in his exodus out of Washington. After announcing his decision, he said several businesses are executing their “get out of Washington” plans, while several colleagues and friends, both liberal and conservative, have stated, “We may not be far behind you.”

“Have you compared the cost of living for the Gailey family?” Curley asked about the financial savings of moving eastward.

“20% more on your money,” Gailey said. “I will say, though, that you’ve got to be careful because Idaho wages are not Washington wages. So in moving to Idaho, you’ve got to be careful. You’re not going to make Washington wages in Idaho.

“When I do go to Idaho, I don’t have the homeless industrial complex there to take care of me if I do hit the streets,” he added. “But I will pull a little pension. I am going to be working in government affairs in the private sector in Idaho, and actually still in Washington.”

As of this reporting, Gailey has no plans to run for mayor in Boise.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

©2026 Cox Media Group