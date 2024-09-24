Idaho student murders: Kohberger files motion to wear street clothes in court

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, has filed a motion to wear street clothes to his public hearings.

The motion, filed on September 20, says appearing before the jury in jail clothing would impact the presumption of innocence.

According to motion filed on September 20, Kohberger’s defense team counted upwards of 900 media stories that were published after his move to Ada County, many of which “have focused on Mr. Kohberger’s recent booking photo depicting his facial hair.”

They argue that allowing him to wear street clothes would be one way to “reduce potential for prejudice.”

This month, a judge ruled in favor of the defense, moving the trial out of Latah County.

The judge said due to the extensive media coverage of the case and comments made by officials, it was unlikely that Kohberger could receive a fair trial in university town of Moscow.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued they could find impartial jurors there by bringing in a large pool to choose from.

The first hearing in Ada County will occur on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. A court-provided livestream will be available through Judge John Judge’s YouTube channel.

The trial is set for June 2025.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were killed in the early morning of November 13, 2022 at an off-campus home.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

