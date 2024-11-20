Idaho student murders: Judge says Kohberger can face death penalty

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A judge has decided on whether the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students can face the death penalty.

Today Judge Steven Hippler says Bryan Kohberger can, in fact, face the death penalty if he is charged.

Kohberger’s defense team tried to toss it out as an option, pleading their case on Nov. 7.

“The Court concludes relief in Defendant’s favor is not warranted on any of the motions,” the memorandum decision states.

Kohberger’s defense attorneys filed multiple briefs ahead of that hearing, arguing everything from the availability of chemicals for lethal injection chemicals to what they call the cruel and unusual method of using the firing squad.

The memorandum states that the team failed to prove their arguments, and that some of the material they used to back up their claims was ‘irrelevant.’

You can read the full memorandum decision here.

Kohberger will head to trial in Aug. of 2025.

He’s accused of killing Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in Nov. of 2022 at an off-campus home.

