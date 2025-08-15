Idaho prison investigating alleged leaked videos of Bryan Kohberger in his cell

The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating videos posted online that appear to show Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the November 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students, pacing inside his prison cell.

The footage began circulating on social media Thursday and appears to depict Kohberger in prison clothing walking back and forth in a cell.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the videos are authentic or created using artificial intelligence.

Footage of #BryanKohberger while he was detained at county awaiting trial. pic.twitter.com/xscvNj48lH — SoJo (@mrs_sojo) August 15, 2025

In a statement Friday, IDOC officials said they are aware of the videos and have launched an investigation.

“While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable, up to and including termination,” the agency said. “We caution that some videos may be fake or AI-enhanced.”

IDOC said leadership sent two emails to staff on July 23 and July 25 reminding employees of policies and expectations regarding professionalism, as well as appropriate use of technology and social media.

The agency stressed that recording and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited and that officials are reviewing “all legal options, including criminal prosecution.”

“The safety and security of our staff and incarcerated population remain our top priority,” the statement read.

Ada County released a statement saying they were aware of the footage and confirmed it was not recorded at their jail.

Kohberger plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves at an off-campus home in Moscow and is serving multiple life sentences.

