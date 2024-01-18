Icy roads, power outages continue to impact parts of King County

NORTH BEND, Wash. — As snow and freezing rain pummeled parts of King County, the roads became icy and thousands lost power. One of the hardest hit areas was North Bend.

According to Puget Sound Energy, customers in North Bend and up near the Snoqualmie Pass were some of the hardest hit by these outages. Spokesperson Gerald Tracy said not only have crews been busy, but they’ve dealt with a lot of obstacles on the job.

“And what they found was multiple areas where trees had fallen into the transmission line,” he said. “And new locations of tree damage continued to pop up.”

We spoke with North Bend residents.

“A lot of the stores right now, restaurants are closed out anyways because there is no power with them,” said Kelley who lives in North Bend.

Not only are the power outages of big concern but the roads, too. Several people showed KIRO 7 their car windows were frozen solid. One man told us it took him 45 minutes to get the ice and snow off of his front windshield.

“It was about an inch and a half of snow and probably like a half inch of solid ice,” said Justin. “I still have ice on the rest of my truck.”

Justin was at the Bartell off of Bendigo Boulevard picking up a puzzle for him and his wife to do to pass the time.

“No internet, so I came here to get a puzzle and something to drink,” he said. “So, that is pretty much the plan for the rest of the night.”

And as power crews remain heavy at work, those who live in North Bend are urged to play it safe.

“Stay home if you can,” Justin said. “Call into work if you can. It’s better to play it safe than to risk it.”

