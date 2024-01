NORTH BEND, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy Crews are working to restore power while thousands of homes are experiencing outages in North Bend.

The outages began around 11:30 a.m., according to the Puget Sound Energy website.

Over 2,000 homes are impacted between Riverbend and North Bend, with over 900 in Ellisville as of 1:06 p.m.

Officials say the cause of the outage is still under investigation but they expect it will be fixed in the afternoon.









