SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have announced new food options at T-Mobile Park for the 2025 season.

Included in this season’s menu are pork soup dumplings named ‘Lil Dumpers, inspired by catcher Cal Raleigh’s nickname ‘Big Dumper,’ as well as ‘Ichi Wings’ to honor Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki.

The team also announced Mariners blue corndogs battered with honey and a spicy crunch in addition to ice cream nachos with soft-serve and waffle chips.

‘Ice Cream Nachos’ and ‘Mariners Blue Corndog’ new food options at T-Mobile Park (Jack Ellis/Jack Ellis/Seattle Mariners)

See the team’s full list of the new offerings and where to find them in the park:

Walk-Off Market (Sec. 105, 126, 141):

Ichi Wings (Sec. 105)—using the very recipe created for Ichiro in the clubhouse kitchen

Lil’ Dumpers (Sec. 105, 141)—hot and fresh steamed pork soup dumplings playing off Cal Raleigh’s “Big Dumper” nickname

Turn Two Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (Sec. 105, 141)—a special teriyaki recipe in collaboration with world-renowned chef Kenji López-Alt

Plus, Ballpark Bahn Mi, Holy Smokes Brisket Sandwich, Hickory Smoked Pork Sliders and more!

New Eye-Catching Options:

Souvenir Tridents Up Cup (Walk-off Markets and more)—can be used with all the ballpark’s beverage offerings, holding up to 32oz

What Up Corn Dog (Sec. 143, 195, 319, 333)—a Mariners blue, honey-battered corn dog with a spicy crunch

Ice Cream Nachos—soft serve ice cream with thick, crunchy waffle chips, sprinkles and caramel

Nakagawa Sushi (Sec. 132): In honor of the Mariners legend and Hall of Famer, the Bothell-based establishment will offer the IchiRoll—as well as Vegetable, California, Seattle and Shiso Hama Rolls.

King’s Court Stand (Sec. 144): Grab a taste of royalty with a King’s Court Turkey Leg, making its return to the ballpark in honor of “King Félix” Hernández.

Sumo Dog (Sec. 190): New to the ballpark this season, Sumo Dog will offer combinations of the classic American hot dog with a nod to Japanese Izakaya.

Great State Burger (T-Mobile ‘Pen, Sec. 218): The Washington-based Great State will make its ballpark debut with Cheeseburgers, Chicken Strip Combos, Veggie Burgers and their hearty Great State Burger.

Tamari Bar (Sec. 133): In its second season at the ballpark, Tamari Bar is adding Shrimp Katsu Sticks as an add-on option to the popular Area 206 Curry.

Salt & Straw (Sec. 152): Salt and Straw returns with a rotation of their handmade ice cream flavors throughout the season, including their popular Birthday Cakes & Blackberries.

Marination (T-Mobile ‘Pen, Sec. 119): Check out new offerings from fan-favorite Marination like Li-Hing Gummy Bears and Furikake Pretzels.

Ballard Pizza (Sec. 131, 241): This season, fans can enjoy a rotating selection of pizzas from celebrated local chef Ethan Stowell—like the Spicy Italian and Troll Pizza.

Chick Chick Boom (Sec. 106): Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will be introduced at Chick Chick Boom—offering chicken sandwiches, tender baskets and more.

©2025 Cox Media Group