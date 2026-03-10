‘I would call it a recession’: Council president addresses Seattle’s rising costs

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle City Council held its inaugural media huddle on Monday, an opportunity for news reporters to meet with Councilmembers to ask questions about any topic.

Seattle City Council President Joy Hollingsworth and Councilmember Bob Kettle took questions about a variety of issues, including homelessness.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson calls homelessness her top priority and wants to increase capacity for transitional housing and tiny home communities. Hollingsworth agreed, but she has concerns.

“How we pay for it is going to be the challenge. How sustainable it is is going to be the challenge. And those are the devils in the details,” Hollingsworth said.

Council president sets condition for supporting millionaire’s income tax

Hollingsworth also spoke on the so-called millionaires tax, which would subject those with an annual income in excess of $1 million to a 9.9% state income tax. Opponents say the tax violates the state constitution. Hollingsworth said she could support the measure with one caveat.

“I would support a tax that gave universal basic income to people, or direct money back into people’s pockets. No more money for the Government,” Hollingsworth said.

With prices on just about everything on the rise — gas, food, housing, and healthcare — Hollingsworth also talked about affordability, and said what a lot of us are feeling.

“I would call it a recession, especially for our restaurants and our service industry, trying to figure out how they’re navigating a lot of the increase in inflation costs,” Hollingsworth said.

Councilmember Bob Kettle was asked about a Seattle Times article from the weekend on the city’s 911 ambulance system and the 911 nurse line used by the city’s ambulance provider, American Medical Response (AMR), to divert low-level patients away from crowded hospitals to tele-help, or to direct those in need to a clinic. The nurse can also order an ambulance from the company’s dispatch office.

AMR told The Seattle Times it was guiding 911 patients to appropriate care, but opponents express concern about response times. Kettle said he too has concerns.

“It’s a serious issue, and we need to look at it. I’ve been to the fire alarm center. I’ve listened to calls come in where they go to the nurse, but I’m not happy with the issue, and I’ll be meeting with Chief Scoggins,” Kettle said.

The Council plans to hold these media Huddles at least once a month in the interest of the public’s right to know and full governmental transparency.

