‘I will shoot to kill:’ Court docs detail alleged threats against WA Governor, Attorney General

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Snohomish man has been arrested for allegedly making verbal and written threats against two elected officials in Washington state.

Earlier this year, a 44-year-old said multiple branches of government and law enforcement were trying to murder him over his “intellectual property,” according to court documents.

Court docs said he blamed the FBI, Snohomish police, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown for perceived crimes committed against him.

In an email, he threatens both Brown and Ferguson, court docs said.

“Failure to review the evidence will be used in court and I will escalate this without a doubt, and if nothing is done, I will be making a trip to your office and arresting Bob Ferguson and Nick Brown under my rights to a citizen’s arrest and having warned you as well as posted this email online proving my warning. If you resist, I will not hesitate to use lethal force and I will shoot to kill Bob Ferguson and Nick Brown for the slightest motion of refusal,” the email allegedly said.

He also wrote that “this is a threat. It is a legal threat” and said he would give one final warning and call Ferguson’s office when he was outside.

“And when I say lethal course, I am literally saying that I’m going to give Bob Feruson and Nick Brown a single request to get on the ground and put their hands behind their back and if they make any motions towards me to get away, I will shoot them on sight,” the emails allegedly said.

The Snohomish man is also accused of calling the governor’s office and recording himself doing so, and posting it to social media.

Court documents say his alleged threats go back to at least December.

©2026 Cox Media Group