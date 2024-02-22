‘I was scared’: WSP trooper shot 9 times trying to stop DUI suspect in Kent

KENT, Wash. — New court documents are shedding more light on the Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot multiple times in Kent after he tried to stop a DUI suspect.

Court documents said trooper Raymond Seaburg tried to stop a DUI suspect on Friday at about 11:09 p.m. in Kent.

Seaburg was traveling southbound on State Route 167 when he saw a possible DUI suspect, inside a 2001 black Ford F350 truck, that detectives said was previously speeding.

The suspect’s truck later exited onto East Willis Street.

#NEW: Court documents say Trooper Raymond Seaburg was shot 9 times after he tried stopping a DUI suspect in Kent Friday. I'll explain how the authorities found both suspects, the latest evidence state troopers are combing through & Seaburg's latest condition on @KIRO7Seattle at 6 pic.twitter.com/1sTeMQujOR — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) February 21, 2024

Detectives later found out the Washington truck was reported stolen on February 12. It had a California license plate.

The trooper followed the truck on Washington Avenue North, detectives wrote in the documentation, where it later crashed into a car.

On Wednesday, KIRO 7 saw Washington State Patrol combing through the evidence at the crash scene at the intersection of West James Street and Washington Avenue North.

Tire marks were left behind along with broken pieces of plastic from a vehicle.

In the court document, detectives said both suspects inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, got out of the stolen vehicle and ran off.

Danielle Falcon, 28, ran to the Chateau 13 Apartment complex down the street and knocked on a resident’s door. The resident let her inside, the document wrote.

However, Jason Posada, 31, ran towards the Driftwood Apartment complex.

Trooper Seaburg chased Posada and caught him near the east entrance of the Driftwood Apartment complex, detectives said, which led to a physical struggle between the two.

Seaburg saw Posada display a gun, officials wrote. Detectives said Seaburg pulled out his gun and tried to shoot Posada but his gun did not fire.

Posada then shot Seaburg five times, the document wrote, stole Seaburg’s gun, and shot him again.

Detectives later found Posada hiding at an apartment across the street from the shooting scene.

He was found in the backyard of a resident’s home.

Authorities found a backpack that had a gun inside it along with Seaburg’s firearm and an iPad.

Posada admitted to detectives he owned the iPad.

Detectives said they saw outgoing messages on the device that read “shot a cop” followed by “hurry” at 12:39 a.m.

Officers and medics rushed to Seaburg where he had suffered nine gunshot wounds.

KIRO 7 spoke with neighbors, who live near the shooting scene on Wednesday. One woman, who did not want to show her face due to fear of retaliation, said she witnessed the violence that night.

“I was scared,” she said. “I heard what I thought was an argument.”

She continued, “All of a sudden I hear pow, pow, pow, and I came outside and looked. And I can see somebody down on the ground, and then, I heard the other cops coming in saying ‘He’s down. He’s down.’ I thought it was just a bad guy shot. I didn’t know it was a cop at that time. And I came back in the house because it was scary.”

She added, “Thank God I have friends and neighbors around here, and we can keep an eye on each other, but we’re all feeling the same way. We’re all scared.”

Another neighbor told KIRO 7, “Unsafe. Insecure of where I live at.”

She added, “I have to talk on my phone at night or have somebody walk with me around the area because I have to take my dog out at night. And it makes you feel like you’re insecure in the area you picked to live in.”

Detectives found five shell casings near Seaburg, which did not match the ammo that had been issued to his duty firearm.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center initially with serious injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the hospital told KIRO 7 that he has left the ICU but is still recovering at the hospital.

The hospital listed his condition as satisfactory.

KIRO 7 asked for further details about his condition, but no other details were provided.

CHARGES:

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

Posada is currently charged with assault in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree and theft of a firearm.

He’s currently being held at the King County Jail.

KIRO 7 reached out to the King County Prosecutor’s Office to get more details about the second suspect, Danielle Falcon.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for Washington State Patrol told KIRO 7 that the Kent Police Department is leading the investigation.

KIRO 7 requested an interview with the Kent Police Department, however, the assistant police chief declined our request.

