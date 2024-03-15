‘I hate the US, I wanna go home’: Man charged after windows shattered at Seattle courthouse

Federal charges have been filed against a man accused of shattering windows in a revolving door at a federal courthouse in Seattle.

Mohamed Soumah was charged with Depredation of Government Property after he allegedly struck and shattered the glass panel of a revolving door to the United States Courthouse for the Western District of Washington on March 2.

Court documents say that at about 4:34 p.m., video surveillance captured Soumah standing in front of the revolving door, waving his arms, and striking the door with an unknown object.

At about 12:03 p.m. on March 6, Soumah came back to the courthouse, wearing the same clothing as he did on March 2.

According to court documents, Soumah said he wanted to be deported because he hated being in the United States.

A security officer asked Soumah to move out of the way, so other visitors could get by him, at which Soumah pointed at the damaged revolving door and said he did that.

Soumah also said he had shattered glass at the Seattle courthouse for years, including throwing a rock and breaking a window in Aug. 2016, threatening courthouse officers in Oct. 2016, throwing a rock and breaking the glass of the revolving door in Feb. 2017, and again in 2018.

He was arrested and was read his Miranda rights, which court documents said he waived.

Soumah was asked directly if he broke the glass on the door on March 2, and Soumah said, “Yes, I did, I (expletive) hate the U.S., I wanna go home.”





