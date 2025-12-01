I-90 Travel Alert: Two weeks of overnight lane and ramp closures in Bellevue begin today

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Heads up, travelers! Two weeks of overnight lane and ramp closures on both directions of Interstate 90 in Bellevue start on Monday, Dec. 1.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be installing overhead electronic message signs across both directions of the freeway.

The signs are being added to bridges installed in early November across both directions of I-90. WSDOT says this work supports ongoing construction on the I-90 Sunset Creek fish passage project.

According to WSDOT, people traveling on I-90 between the I-405 interchange and 156th Avenue Southeast can expect at least one lane to remain open each night. Signed detours will guide people nightly around ramp closures in this area.

Construction will not happen during weekends.

Westbound I-90 closure:

The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday, Dec. 1, through Friday morning, Dec. 5:

Up to three lanes between I-405 and 156th Avenue Southeast.

Ramps to northbound and southbound I-405.

On-ramps from 142nd Place and 148th, 150th, and 156th avenues southeast.

Off-ramp to 150th Avenue Southeast

Eastbound I-90 closure:

The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Thursday, Dec. 4, until Friday morning, Dec. 5, and Monday, Dec. 8, through Friday morning, Dec. 12:

Up to three lanes between I-405 and 150th Avenue Southeast.

Northbound and southbound I-405 ramps to eastbound I-90.

Off-ramp to 142nd Place Southeast.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.

