I-90 lane closures start Jan. 6 as crews work on Bullfrog Road overpass

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Drivers will want to prepare for lane closures on I-90.

Starting January 6, there will be a single-lane closure on westbound I-90 near Cle Elum, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Bullfrog Road overpass damaged by semi-truck

Contractor crews are working to finish the construction of the Bullfrog Road overpass that was damaged by a semi-truck in October. The driver was subsequently cited for permit violations.

From Tuesday, Jan. 6, to Thursday, Jan. 8, crews will be removing the forms under the pre-cast girders on the overpass.

Only one westbound lane will remain open during this time.

“Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and stay alert for workers and detour signs in the area,” WSDOT stated in a news release.

The agency noted crews will be finishing up work on the surface of the new overpass through January. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

