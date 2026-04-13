I-5 to reopen this week after month-long closure near Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A portion of Interstate 5 in Bellingham will reopen this week.

Northbound lanes have been closed for nearly a month after a landslide spilled onto the highway on March 19.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), lanes will reopen at exit 246 on Thursday, April 16, at 5 a.m.

Over the weekend, crews dislodged a large, loose slab on the west end of the slide area. The area now needs to be anchored in three places.

WSDOT crews are continuing to clear debris around the clock. The area will need to pass a final inspection before equipment can be demobilized from the site. This means that if any additional problem areas are discovered, the closure could last even longer.

©2026 Cox Media Group