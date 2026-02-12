I-5 overpass at 145th to close for nearly two weeks

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Construction is about to shut down one of the busiest I-5 overpasses in the Seattle area, and it will impact your ability to get to the light rail station at 145th.

While the closure of the N.E. 145th overpass is still about a month away, construction along 145th on the east side of I-5 begins on Monday. 5th Avenue N.E. will close north of 145th at 9 p.m. Monday.

Shoreline Public Works Director Tricia Juhnke said that will keep people from accessing northbound I-5 until March 31 and keep people from accessing the transit center from the south.

Second roundabout to match west side

The city is about to build a two-lane roundabout on the east side of I-5 to match the recently opened roundabout on the west side of the freeway. Once the utility work is finished, 145th will close entirely on March 19 and remain closed until March 31, though bicyclists and pedestrians will still be able to cross the freeway.

Juhnke said workers had to cut down about 10 feet of road on the west side of I-5. Here, they need to add dirt.

“Instead of cutting, we actually need to fill the roadway about four or five feet in places to bring it up to level, and all of that takes effort and is really hard to do while it’s under traffic,” she said.

This is going to have a huge impact on commuters and residents.

“I would say, follow the detour routes,” Juhnke said. “Certainly, there are a lot of side streets, but those can increase risks and safety for people, and so I would encourage you to follow the detour routes where we have looked at what the impacts are and what are the safe ways to travel.”

Anyone who wants to access the transit center during the closure will have to approach it from the north. The city has made some traffic changes on N.E. 155th to help with the flow. Once construction is finished on March 31, drivers will be on the new roundabout, though only one of the two lanes will be open.

“From there, we’re really going to be on a what’s going to feel maybe like a sprint from the end of March to probably May or the beginning of June, to really finish up the remainder of the work,” Juhnke said.

The project started in 2024, and Director Juhnke wants to thank everyone for being patient.

“I know it’s hard to adjust our habits and adjust our routines,” she said. “It’s kind of the short-term pain for long-term gain. I appreciate people’s patience.”

Once completed, Juhnke said this improved corridor will really make a difference.

“I really think this is going to be transformational for this region,” she said. “We don’t have a roundabout system like this in the Seattle area, and this is really going to see significant changes in how people move about.”

The City of Shoreline is also adding a new pedestrian bridge over I-5 to connect to the transit center. It will be built next to the freeway and lifted into place. It’s expected to open next year.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

