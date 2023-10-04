I-5 lanes blocked in Marysville for fatal hit-and-run between car, pedestrian

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Marysville Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash on northbound Interstate 5 near State Route 529 was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

The two right lanes are blocked.

Troopers are at the scene investigating.

Drivers should expect backups or take a different route.

NB I-5 at SR 529 in #Marysville



The two right lanes remain blocked on NB I-5 at SR 529. Emergency crews are on scene.



Here's a look at the backup👇 Continue to seek alternate routes or expect delays. https://t.co/GytR7ayJHS pic.twitter.com/7tkgcjE04c — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 4, 2023









