I-5 lanes blocked in Marysville for fatal hit-and-run between car, pedestrian

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Car-pedestrian fatal crash in Marysville (Washington State Patrol)

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Marysville Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash on northbound Interstate 5 near State Route 529 was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

The two right lanes are blocked.

Troopers are at the scene investigating.

Drivers should expect backups or take a different route.



