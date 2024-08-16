I-5 improvement project near JBLM hits one-year mark, lots more work to go

DUPONT, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation’s improvement project on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord has just reached its one-year mark, and there’s still a lot more work to be completed.

So far, crews have built foundations for the new overpass, lanes have shifted, sound walls have risen and the foundation of the future Steilacoom-DuPont Road roundabout is completed.

As WSDOT enters phase two of the project, drivers can expect to see traffic shifts continue during daytime hours and reduced lanes during the slower evening to early morning hours as work continues to “increase capacity.”

WSDOT said the work should not affect the number of lanes that will be available during daytime hours and times with higher concentrations of traffic.





Projected work during stage two: Summer 2024 – Spring 2025

Open the new Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5.

Widen northbound I-5 between Clark Road and the future Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass.

Shift southbound I-5 traffic. Create a new work zone between northbound and southbound I-5.

Shift northbound I-5 traffic to newly constructed pavement.

Construct new I-5 pavement between northbound and southbound traffic.

Partially remove the existing I-5 bridge over Pendleton Avenue.

Begin building the Steilacoom-DuPont Road roundabout. Begin building the roadway to the new bridge over I-5.





Once the link between I-5, JBLM, and Steilacoom-DuPont Road is complete with a new bridge, the old bridge will be removed, which is expected to happen sometime in 2025.

The $233.3 million project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

More information about the project can be found on the WSDOT website.

