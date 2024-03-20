I-5 and Highway 2 to be closed overnight Wednesday

Two major highways will be closed for hours overnight for repairs, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 mainline and the ramps from Interstate 90 to Olive Way between midnight on Wednesday, March 20, and 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 21.

There will be a similar closure overnight at the same location a week later on March 25 to complete work on the installation of an electronic sign.

Westbound Highway 2 between Index and Gold Bar will also be closed Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday to repair damage from a storm earlier this year. Flaggers will be in place to alternate traffic through the work zone.

Washington State Department of Transportation encourages drivers to visit the real-time travel center Real-time travel data for the latest information on road closures and travel times before traveling.

















