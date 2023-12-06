‘Serious injury collision’ blocks I-5 near Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — I-5 was fully blocked in both directions near Bellingham south of Sunset Drive for what state patrol is describing as a “serious injury collision.”

According to Washington State Trooper Kelsey Harding, the incident involved a car and a motorcycle.

Initially, northbound traffic was being diverted to Iowa Street, while southbound drivers were diverted to Sunset Drive.

Just before 1:30 p.m., all but one lane of northbound I-5 were reopened. All lanes of southbound I-5 are still blocked.

🚨HEADS UP if you're traveling through #Bellingham on I-5.



SB I-5 at Sunset Dr (MP 254) is fully blocked and NB I-5 has one lane blocked. See below for details and follow @wsdot_north for further updates⬇️ https://t.co/rYvUFH7vsw — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 6, 2023

