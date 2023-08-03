I-5 express lanes in downtown Seattle close early after crash

SEATTLE — The southbound Interstate 5 express lanes closed early after a crash near Stewart Street Thursday morning.

The crash, which happened shortly after 9 a.m., was at first blocking the two left lanes and the right lane.

About 20 minutes later, all lanes were closed.

One car, one semi-truck and a school bus were involved in the wreck. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Fire crews are at the scene.

Traffic was diverted off the express lanes at Stewart Street.





