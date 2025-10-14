I-5 crash near Tacoma Dome delays morning traffic

TACOMA, Wash. — A multi-vehicle collision on southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome halted morning traffic on Tuesday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, the crash involved an empty tanker truck.

Drivers were told to expect “longer than normal” lane closures because of the complicated nature of the crash. A vehicle was reportedly wedged beneath an empty tanker truck.

While only minor injuries were reported, WSDOT says special care was being taken to prevent the spill of any potential remnants the tanker was carrying.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m., blocking the three right lanes. The three left lanes remained crowded but open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Multi-vehicle collision on southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome. 3 left lanes open. The collision involves an empty tanker truck. Due to the nature of the crash, expect this to be an extended incident. pic.twitter.com/bbbZ1TorgZ — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) October 14, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group